Refurb Dell Optiplex 5040 Desktops
40% off

Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off a selection of refurbished Dell Optiplex 5040 desktops via coupon code "BUY5040NOW" with prices starting at $311.40. Plus, the same code bags free shipping. That's a savings of at least $208. Shop Now

  • Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
  • Exclusions apply, including clearance items
  • Code "BUY5040NOW"
  • Expires 8/7/2019
