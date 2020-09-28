New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 3050 i5 Desktop PC
$350 $360
free shipping

Use coupon code "4867720" for a savings of $320. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • The CPU specs provided by the seller note it having a 7th-generation 3.2GHz quad-core CPU. This appears to be a typo as there are no 7th-gen i5 CPUs with such specs.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
  • DVD reader
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "4867720"
  • Expires 9/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops UntilGone Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register