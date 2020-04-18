Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 39 mins ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 3020 i3 Small Form Factor Desktop PC
$180 $200
free shipping

That's $320 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Use coupon code "DNDELLDSK" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i3 CPU
  • 4GB RAM & 250GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Code "DNDELLDSK"
  • Expires 4/18/2020
