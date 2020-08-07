That's $310 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHz Haswell quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 240GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
Use coupon code "4866720" for a savings of $508 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD reader
- Windows 10-Home 64-bit
- 19” widescreen monitor (brands may vary)
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Save on men's and women's clothing, home and garden items, furniture, accessories, and more. Shop Now
- All clearance items are final sale. No returns or exchanges accepted.
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
That's $20 under last week's mention, $230 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
