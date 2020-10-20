Apply coupon code "SAVE40OPTIPLEX" to save an extra 40% off a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Alternatively, you can use "SAVE35LATITUDE" to take 35% off Latitide laptops, or "SAVE30ANYITEM" to cut an extra 30% off any other in stock item.
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
It's $564 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
Thats $213 off list and $98 under our mention from just a week ago. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $20 drop since last week and $62 off its list price. This upgraded model is 16% smaller than the previous model and fits tighter spaces. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "BT4BEELINK" for a savings of $43, which puts it a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Atom X5-Z8500 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10
Save on models from HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Microsoft, with most priced under $600. Shop Now at Staples
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
Apply coupon code "2020OCTDEAL2" to get $175 off. These models start at $394 after coupon and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day warranty applies to all Dell refurb products.
Apply code "LAT5480DEAL" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Use coupon code "LATE5470DEAL" to save on a variety of E5470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Some exclusions may apply, notably on Clearance items.
Apply coupon code "R630SERVER50" to save an extra 50% off with almost 20 to choose from. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $184 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $50 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Dell ComfortView and flicker-free technologies
- stand tilts from -5° to 20°
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- Model: H3K85
Shop a selection of Black Friday deals early to get up to 41% off laptops and 2-in-1s, monitors from $100, and more discounts on desktops and accessories that go up to 54%. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
Sign In or Register