New
Ends Today
Dell Refurbished Store · 54 mins ago
Extra 35% off $399
free shipping
Apply coupon code "35OPTIPLEX399" to knock an extra 35% off orders of $399 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Lenovo · 3 days ago
Lenovo Clearance Sale
Up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,229.50 ($1,230 off).
Walmart · 5 days ago
Kamrui Celeron J3455 Mini Desktop PC
$188 $376
free shipping
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
Features
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
eBay · 1 mo ago
Certified Refurb HP Elitedesk 800 Skylake i7 Mini Desktop
$370 $600
free shipping
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Microsoft Store · 3 wks ago
Microsoft Store Holiday PC Deals
Up to $800 off
free shipping
Save on over 30 models, including laptops and desktops. Prices start from $340. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" 4K Touch Laptop from $999.99 (low by $220).
Dell Refurbished Store · 4 days ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 5480 Laptops
Extra 50% off
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Dell Refurbished Store · 4 days ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 7280 Laptops
50% off
free shipping
Apply code "50LAP7280" to save 50% off select configurations and get free shipping. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Dell Refurbished Store · 5 days ago
Dell Refurbished January Coupons
Extra $200 to $400 off
free shipping
Apply the codes below to get these deals. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- $400 off any item priced $999 & up with code "2022JANDEAL1".
- $300 off any item priced $799 & up with code "2022JANDEAL2".
- $200 off any item priced $499 & up with code "2022JANDEAL3".
- Coupons exclude clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Sign In or Register