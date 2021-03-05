Save on about a dozen builds of this solid workhorse. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
-
Expires 3/12/2021
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply code "2021MARDEAL3" to save an extra $125 select desktops priced $299 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3040 Skylake i3 SFF Desktop PC for $224 after coupon ($125 off list).
That's $150 below the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7,200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- USB black wired keyboard and mouse combo
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20W63AA#ABA
Use code "7040DESK35" to save on a selection of around 20 of these models. Prices start from about $254 after coupon. Stock is limited. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on a selection of refurbished products from Dell and Apple. Desktop PCs start at $249. Laptops start at $329. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7510 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD for $409 ($410 off).
- Note: Most of the PCs have no operating system.
Coupon code "HOTSAVINGS4U" takes 40% off any item priced $499 or more, or 30% off any item priced $498 or less. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items, warranties, previous sales are exluded.
- Items must be in stock to qualify.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "7390LAP35" to save an extra 35% off select laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "2021MARDEAL2" to save $200 off select laptops priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Sign In or Register