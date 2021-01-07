Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7050" to save on a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7050 Skylake i7 MFF Desktop PC for $339.50 plus $21.99 s&h after coupon ($340 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
Get a desktop as low as $95 by applying coupon code "WINTERBLAST3020". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3020 MT Core i3-4150 3.5GHz Haswell Dual-Core Desktop PC with 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD for
$95 after code ($95 off)$104.50 ($105 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
Apply coupon code "5040SAVE40" to save an extra 40% off a selection of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 5000 SFF Skylake i5 Desktop PC for $323.40 after code "5040SAVE40" ($216 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7390" to save 50% off a selection of Dell Latitude 7390 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Use code "WINTERBLAST7490" to get 50% off of a selection of Dell Latitude 7490 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Use coupon "2021JANDEAL3" to get these discounts which apply sitewide to most items over the specified price thresholds below. Save on refurbished laptops, desktops, and accessories.
- $200 off $499
- $300 off $699
- $400 off $899
Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Sign In or Register