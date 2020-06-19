Apply coupon code "SAVE45DT7040" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL2" to save. Save on about 50 refurbished models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL1" to take $200 off any refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. (Clearance items excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Sign In or Register