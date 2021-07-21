Dell OptiPlex 7010 Sandy Bridge i5 PC w/ 19" Monitor for $290

That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
- 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "DTXPSSEAFF79" for s a$600 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xd8940ser30haff
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL4" to save an extra $200 off 10 configurations of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS1247621" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- protective cover, keyboard, pencil clip, and stand
- Bluetooth 3.0
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS684621" and save $13 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- collapsible to the size of an unspecified book
Apply coupon code "DNEWS89721" to drop it to $9.99 and save $40 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- breathable fabric
That's a savings of $700 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c4050db
That's a savings of $585. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's a savings of $572 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $734 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p1c4012so
