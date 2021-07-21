Dell OptiPlex 7010 Sandy Bridge i5 PC w/ 19" Monitor for $290
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Sandy Bridge i5 PC w/ 19" Monitor
$290 $300
free shipping

That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
  • 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • DVD ROM
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "DNEWS701721"
  • Expires 8/22/2021
