Dell Refurbished Store · 49 mins ago
50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 50% off a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktop PCs via "SAVE50DT7010". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $140. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Walmart · 2 days ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Small Business · 21 hrs ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$599 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $699. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks it to $599.14. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 wks ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops
from $249
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $249. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $270. Shop Now
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
