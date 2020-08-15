New
UntilGone · 25 mins ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Core i5 Desktop PC w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$220 $230
free shipping

With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "805MS"
  • Expires 8/15/2020
