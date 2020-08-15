With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "93XPK85" to save. That's the best price we could find by $90. Most stores charge $730 or more. It's also the cheapest Optiplex 5070 we've seen, regardless of specs. Buy Now at Newegg
- Intel Core i5-9500 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW Drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 8DWWY
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
Apply coupon code "SAVE45DT7040" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Clip the $15 coupon and apply code "1566UNPY" to save $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yimi-Tech via Amazon.
- Available in Beelink U55 8GB/128GB only at this price.
- Intel core i3-5005U
- 8GB DDR3L RAM & 128GB SSD
- Intel HD Graphics 5500
- Windows 10 Pro
- expandable storage up to 2TB and micro SD card up to 128GB
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Coupon code "624STR" gets this price and is the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at UntilGone
- measures 34.5" x 7" x 38.5"
- paper holder
- one fixed shelf and two adjustable shelves behind each side cabinet
Coupon code "155MNI" drops it to $335 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
Use coupon code "545TMB" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned.
- compact to save space
- designed for up 13.2 lbs of laundry
- Model: EP24458US
It's $220 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i5491-5534SLV
That's $30 under our mention from last month and a savings of $585 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
This recently-released model is $294 less than B&H Photo Video charges. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Coupon code "STAND4SMALL" will get this price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI 2.0
- 1 USB Type-C
- 5ms response time
- Height adjustable
- Tilt & swivel
That's $900 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
