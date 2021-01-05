Apply coupon code "5040SAVE40" to save an extra 40% off a selection of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 5000 SFF Skylake i5 Desktop PC for $323.40 after code "5040SAVE40" ($216 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on 50 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKBOXING" ($2,109 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
It's $170 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
Apply coupon code "7510SAVE40" to get this deal and save on a variety of configurations. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Use coupon "2021JANDEAL3" to get these discounts which apply sitewide to most items over the specified price thresholds below. Save on refurbished laptops, desktops, and accessories.
- $200 off $499
- $300 off $699
- $400 off $899
Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Coupon "7280SAVE40" drops prices on over 23 configurations, with prices starting at $341 after the code. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded from the discount.
- Shipping starts at $11.99.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on a range of models and builds for every computing need. Additionally, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- $50 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $499+ via "DELL50".
- $100 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $899+ via "DELL100".
- $200 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $1,499+ via "DELL200".
- 40% off select Vostro PCs via "VOSTRO40".
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Sign In or Register