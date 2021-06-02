Refurb Dell OptiPlex 5040 Desktops at Dell Refurbished Store: extra $125 off

Save extra on these Dell-warrantied desktops with coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL3". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each system comes with a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Apply coupon code "HP21MD5" to save $134 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Model: 1K4J3AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1022
- UPC: 195697202179
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL2" to get this deal and find a great price on a brand name laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items get a 100-day Dell warranty.
Sign In or Register