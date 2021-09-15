Coupon code "3050DELL50DT" drops the prices and gets free shipping on these builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit. It's also $71 under our March mention of a refurbished unit. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $340 off list for this 2021 model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 90LW00BBUS
Save on a range of refurbished desktops with coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL4". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on select configurations. Prices start at 209. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 3380 Kaby Lake i5 13.3" Laptop for $209 ($140 off).
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "7280DELL45LT" to knock an extra 45% off a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurb systems are backed by a 90-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Apply code "2021SEPTDEAL2" to save on select laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
Sign In or Register