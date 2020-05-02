Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3010 i3 SFF PC w/ 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD
$200 $400
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $77. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • DVD reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DNDL"
  • Expires 5/2/2020
