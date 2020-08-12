New
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3000 Skylake i5 Desktop PC
$380 $1,000
  • 1 year limited warranty provided by distributor.
  • 6th-Gen. Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Window 10 Pro 64-bit
