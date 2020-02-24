Personalize your DealNews Experience
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop for $374 via coupon code "512GB". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $263 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $400. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $135 under our October mention, $2,147 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
All of these refurbs are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. All coupons exclude clearance items Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
48 laptops and monitors to save on. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $800 off and the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $480 in our October mention.) Buy Now at HP
It's tied as the best price we've seen and a low for a refurb today by $40. Buy Now at eBay
Save on Dell, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit, $120 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $902. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save nearly half on a selection of fixed and mobile workstations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
