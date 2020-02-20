Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 30 mins ago
Refurb Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop
$359 $396
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop for $359 via coupon code "SALE72". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • Use code "SALE72" to get this deal.
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 12.5" 1366x768 (720p) Touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Code "SALE72"
  • Expires 2/20/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
