Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
RefurBees · 41 mins ago
Refurb Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop
$279 $297
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude i7 E7250 Dual 13" Laptop for $279 via coupon code "E72WOW". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "E72WOW" to get this price.
  • Offer may end without notice.
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 12.5" 1366x768 (720p) Touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/12/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops RefurBees Dell
Core i7 13 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register