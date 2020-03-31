Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
PCLiquidations · 17 mins ago
Refurb Dell Latitude i5 14" Touch Laptop
$195
free shipping

PCLiquidations offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 Intel Core i5 2.3GHz 14" Touch Laptop for $194.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at PCLiquidations

Tips
  • A 90-day PCLiquidations warranty is included.
  • It doesn't include an OS.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5300U 2.3GHz processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 touch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 320GB hard drive
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops PCLiquidations Dell
Core i5 14 inch Touchscreen
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register