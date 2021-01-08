Apply coupon code "LATITUDE40" to save extra on a nice selection of Dell Latitude laptops. The same coupon also scores free ground shipping. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Also note that coupon code "SAVE30NOW" takes 30% off any other in-stock item.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies to refurbished computers from Dell Refurbished Store.
Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7390" to save 50% off a selection of Dell Latitude 7390 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Use code "WINTERBLAST7490" to get 50% off of a selection of Dell Latitude 7490 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Get a desktop as low as $95 by applying coupon code "WINTERBLAST3020". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3020 MT Core i3-4150 3.5GHz Haswell Dual-Core Desktop PC with 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD for
$95 after code ($95 off)$104.50 ($105 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7050" to save on a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7050 Skylake i7 MFF Desktop PC for $339.50 plus $21.99 s&h after coupon ($340 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "OPTIPLEX45" to a selection of over 80 desktops, dropping starting prices to $115. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Alternatively, coupon code "SAVE30NOW" takes 30% off any other in-stock item.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3000 MT Haswell i3 Desktop PC for $114.95 ($94 off).
Use coupon "2021JANDEAL3" to get these discounts which apply sitewide to most items over the specified price thresholds below. Save on refurbished laptops, desktops, and accessories.
- $200 off $499
- $300 off $699
- $400 off $899
Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Sign In or Register