New
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
extra 35% off on $399 or more
free shipping
Use coupon code "HOLIDAY35LAPTOP" to cut 35% off of any laptops priced at $399 or more. (The discount applies to any single or multiple of qualifying items.) For any other items, use "HOLIDAY30DEAL" to cut 30% off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Lenovo · 3 days ago
Lenovo Holiday Doorbusters
up to 73% off + coupons
free shipping
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Tips
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 5000 11th-Gen. i3 2-in-1 14" 1080p Laptop
$421 $450
free shipping
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
Features
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
eBay · 3 days ago
Certified Refurbished Gaming Items at eBay
Up to 40% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
Save on headphones, monitors, mice, laptops, and keyboards, among other items, from brands such as Razer, Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" discounts an additional 15% off.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished SteelSeries Arctis 7 61505 Wireless Headset after coupon for $101.99 ($48 less than new model).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop
$500 $780
free shipping
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Features
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 wks ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex Desktops
extra $175 off builds over $399
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
Sign In or Register