Apply coupon code "2021MARDEAL2" to save $200 off select laptops priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
It's $368 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $50 cheaper than the price we saw from Dell during Black Friday week. It's also a $30 drop in two weeks to the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- It's in Rose Gold only.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $260 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDB1" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $849.99 with code ($1,189 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at
$195 $230. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $399. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
Apply code "2021MARDEAL3" to save an extra $125 select desktops priced $299 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3040 Skylake i3 SFF Desktop PC for $224 after coupon ($125 off list).
Apply coupon code "2021MARDEAL1" to workstations priced at $799 and above to get this deal. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI
- 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- 8ms response time
- Height adjustable
- Tilt & swivel
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $219 off list and $59 under our December mention. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $194 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register