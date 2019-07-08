New
from $229
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $229. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $280. Shop Now
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
eBay · 4 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP · 5 hrs ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$550 $1,020
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $470 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,260
free shipping
HP offers its 3.91-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $780 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5JR88AV_1
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 day ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktops
50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 50% off a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktop PCs via "SAVE50DT7010". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $140. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 wks ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops
from $249
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $249. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $270. Shop Now
Tips
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
