That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
The lowest price we've seen for a new one before is $759, so this is a strong price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobileshark via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
That's $80 under our mention from last week and a $141 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $111 under list price.
Update: The price dropped to $279. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $67. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Celeron N4120 Gemini Lake Refresh 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 54FHD
That's $130 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82B80006UX
- UPC: 194778313780
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
Show your spirit for the next game with your pro team's jersey. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available for 16 teams (Miami Dolphins pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's about $66 less than what you'd pay for a similar 100-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Apply coupon code "SAVE100" to save $543 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10500 3.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- This server does not come with an operating system.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- 2x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 2.2GHz 10-core CPUs
- 17.5 TB hard drive
- Model: dell-poweredge-r630-10-port-000006
Save $424 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s211do3080sffus
