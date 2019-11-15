Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 45 mins ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E6420 Intel i5 2.5GHz 14.1" Laptop
$200 $600
That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 2.5GHz processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 320GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • DVD reader
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
