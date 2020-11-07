Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 14" LCD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to save. That's $176 off and the best price we could find.
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: cax15wp1c1652p
It's a savings of $680 off the list price.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 graphics
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109
It's $607 under list and the best price we could find.
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more.
Save at least $100 with an eligible device trade-in on the newest, lightest Surface laptop.
- Available at this price in Platinum.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops.
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Coupon code "6656920-AFS" drops it to $44 off list and grabs free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 31.5” x 15.7”
- storage strap
Apply coupon code "451020-AFS" for the best price we could find by $9.
- strong enough to hold a 60-lb. child
- absorbent inner liner
- fits easily in a diaper bag, glove compartment, or purse
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping.
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.)
- touch sensor
- expandable
- remote control
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find.
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Thanks to the gift card, that's a $100 drop since yesterday, and the best deal we could find now by $120.
- You'll get a $100 Dell gift card via email within 20 days of ship date.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $564 under list, and the best price we could find.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
