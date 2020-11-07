New
Refurb Dell Latitude E6410 i5 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$275 $290
free shipping

Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • 14" LCD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "4421020"
  • Expires 11/7/2020
