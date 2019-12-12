Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1" Laptop
$150 $400
free shipping

That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz Processor
  • 4GB RAM & 160GB hard drive
  • 14.1" 1280x800 LED display
  • CDRW/DVD Drive
  • Windows 7 Pro
  • Expires 12/12/2019
