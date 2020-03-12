Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 11 mins ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E5570 i7 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$369 $1,949
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5570 i7 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $397. Coupon code "XB256 " cuts it to $369.40. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
  • These refurbs are Grade B (They may have small spot on the screen, but this will not affect overall clarity.)
  • To get the discount, use code "XB256".
Features
  • Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
