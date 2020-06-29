Apply coupon code "E5470DEAL40" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
It's $220 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i5491-5534SLV
That's a savings of $585 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $421 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
That's a $900 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1004
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
That's $360 off and easily the best price we've seen; we listed it a month ago for $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Apply coupon code "DT5040DEAL45" to save on a variety of configurations for your home, office, or home/office. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "DELL35TABLET" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Take 45% off with coupon code "DT3020DEAL45". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell products carry a 100-day Dell warranty. An extended 1-year warranty is available for an additional $29. (It usually costs $39.)
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $20 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, tilt-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: S2719HN
It's $522 under list, $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" (1366x768) HD anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s062l340014us
