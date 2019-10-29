Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a range of refurbished 14" laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
