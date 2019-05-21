RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 Intel Core i5 14" Grade B Laptop for $333.69 via code "DX33". Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends May 28. Features include:
  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Note: A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.