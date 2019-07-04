New
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E5450 Core i7 14" Laptop
$324
free shipping
RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 Intel Core i7 14" Grade B Laptop for $324 via code "KB24". Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends July 4. Features include:
  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Note: A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
  • Code "KB24"
  • Expires 7/4/2019
