These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $47 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5491-7701SLV
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
Apply coupon code "9020DEAL45" to cut an extra 45% off these already-discounted desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "5040DEAL45" to cut nearly half off already-discounted desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "SAVE30DEAL4U" to get 30% off one item, or code "DELL$$DEAL4U" to get $150 off an item priced $400 or more, $250 off an item $600 or more, or $400 off an item $800 or more. You'll also get free shipping with either code. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "2020AUGDEAL2" to take $175 off any refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit in sealed retail packaging. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: Some non-essential items may be missing.
- A 30-day Woot warranty applies.
- data transfer speeds of up to 10GB/s
- Model: WD19
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
Sign In or Register