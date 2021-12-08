New
Dell Refurbished Store · 19 mins ago
Extra 60% off
Save an extra 60% off with coupon code "7290DEAL60". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- In order to get free shipping with the coupons, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Lenovo · 2 days ago
Lenovo 14w Gen 2 AMD 14" Laptop
$149 $529
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Best Buy · 6 days ago
Microsoft Surface Go 2 Pentium Gold 10.5" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
free shipping
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
Features
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Target · 2 days ago
HP x360 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop
$270 $470
pickup
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
Features
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Lenovo · 3 days ago
Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops
Up to 66% off
free shipping
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Dell Refurb Store Coupons
Extra 30% off or more
free shipping
Save across the board with these four coupons. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- extra 30% off one item via "2021DECDEAL4"
- $175 off refurb Dell OptiPlex desktops priced over $399 via "2021DECDEAL3"
- $225 off refurb Dell Latitude laptops priced over $499 via "2021DECDEAL2"
- $425 off refurb Dell Precision workstations priced over $899 via "2021DECDEAL1"
- In order to get free shipping with the coupons, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Sign In or Register