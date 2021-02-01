Use coupon code "2021FEBDEAL1" and drop starting prices to $344. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
Apply code "2021FEBDEAL2" to get this deal. Prices start at $549 after discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
It's a savings of $501 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
That's a savings of $150 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order online to pickup at select locations.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Score big savings on select ThinkPad laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad L390 i3 Whiskey Lake 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $658.99 ($948 off).
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, printers, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 17t 11th Gen i7 17.3" Laptop for $649.99 ($150 off)
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Apply coupon code "JAN40DESKTOP" to a selection of over 80 desktops, dropping starting prices to $203 after coupon. (Some systems are as low as $132, after the other coupons listed below.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Use coupon "JAN35LAPTOP" to alternatively cut 35% off laptops over $349.
- Apply coupon "JAN30SAVEANY" to any other item, to cut 30% off.
- Dell refurbished systems come with a 100-day warranty.
Take half off a range of refurbished laptops with coupon code "YEAREND7280". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 7280 Kaby Lake i7 12.5" Laptop for $309.50 after coupon ($310 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products get a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save on laptops in a variety of configurations. Coupon code "JAN35LAPTOP" snags the deal. (Clearance deals are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Need a desktop? Coupon code "JAN40DESKTOP" cuts 40% off Optiplex desktops over $249.
- Apply coupon "JAN30SAVEANY" to any other item, to cut 30% off.
Coupon code "XPSI7AFF" drops the price to $691 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD & 2TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
That's a savings of $885 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
