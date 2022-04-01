Snag an additional $300 off this selection of Latitude laptops with coupon code "MARCH22DEAL2". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb systems are backed by a 100-day warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That's $89 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: MKTNN3510EYZUH
That's $141 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
That's $10 under our January mention, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: i5406-3661SLV-PUS
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Discounts on over 40 models. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 11th-Gen. i5 128GB 13" Windows 11 Tablet for $859.99 ($46 low).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "REDHOT5480" to save half off 10 configurations. Prices start at $275 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies to refurbished items.
Apply coupon code "48DELL7490" to knock an extra 48% off a selection of laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "48DELL7290" to take almost half off laptops starting at $889. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Drop the starting price to $549 using coupon code "MARCH22DEAL3". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $111 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (Windows 11 license included)
It's $627 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv153w11p1c8008
It's $65 under list and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
It's $614 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w11ph5107
Sign In or Register