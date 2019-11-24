Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals
Refurb Dell Latitude 3340 Haswell 1.4GHz 13.3" Laptop
$180 $800
free shipping

That's $620 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core Celeron 2957U Haswell 1.40GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • 13.3" 1366x768 LCD
  • Windows 7 Professional
  • includes laptop sleeve & power supply
Details
  • Expires 11/24/2019
