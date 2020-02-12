Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 3340 Haswell 1.4GHz 13.3" Laptop
$140 $800
free shipping

That's $660 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Coupon code "DNDELL" bags this price
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core Celeron 2957U Haswell 1.40GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • 13.3" 1366x768 LCD
  • Windows 7 Professional
  • includes laptop sleeve & power supply
  • Expires 2/12/2020
