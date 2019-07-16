New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 2.4GHz 14'' Laptop w/ Windows 7 Pro
$150 $400
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 14.1" 1280x800 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 160GB hard drive
  • DVD player, CD burner
  • Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11g wireless
  • Windows 7 Pro
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Daily Steals Dell
Core 2 Windows 7 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register