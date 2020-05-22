Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 14 5000 Broadwell 14" Laptop
$233 $359
free shipping

Apply coupon code "E5450DEAL4U" to save $166 off list. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store

Features
  • Intel Core i5-5300U 2.30 GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366 x 768 (720p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
  • Windows 8.1 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "E5450DEAL4U"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
