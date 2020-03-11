Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 48 mins ago
Refurb Dell Kaby Lake i7 13" 512GB Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$398 $2,000
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 5285 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 13.3" Convertible Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $397.50 with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees

  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies
Features
  • Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i7-7600U 2.8GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 LCD display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 3/11/2020
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
