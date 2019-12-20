Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 8 mins ago
Refurb Dell Inspiron 5570 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Laptop
$342 $650
free shipping

That's $246 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay
  • To see this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i5570-7987
