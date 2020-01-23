Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Dell Inspiron 13 Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$354 $639
That's $242 less than buying a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" bags this price
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-Day VIP Outlet warranty applies
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: i7370-5725SLV-PUS
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
