Refurb Dell Desktops and Workstations at Dell Refurbished Store: extra 45% off

Apply coupon code "DESK45OPTIPLEX" to get an extra 45% off Optiplex desktops, and coupon code "WORK45PRECISION" for an extra 45% off Precision Workstations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- It excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $54 under the best price we could find for the PC without the stand elsewhere. (Note: The monitor is not included, as detailed below.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- OptiPlex Ultra Height Adjustable Stand (Pro2) for 19" to 27" displays
- Model: s010o3090uffus
It's $625 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c7500
Apply coupon code "LTDeal1" to get this price; a $50 drop from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) WVA Display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- Learn something new.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "40SPIGENOFF" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Powerarc via Amazon.
- 20W and 50W output ports
- foldable plug
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Apply coupon code "LAP35LATITUDE" to get this deal on a range of laptops in different configurations. (Excludes clearance items.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL4" to save an extra $200 off 10 configurations of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL3" to $325 a selection of 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
That's a savings of $542 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $835 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p1c4003
It's a savings of $514 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Refurbished monitor brands may vary based on current available stock.
- 3rd-Gen Intel Sandy Bridge i5-2400 quad-core 3.20 GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
