New
Dell Refurbished Store · 5 mins ago
up to 50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off select refurbished laptop or desktop purchases of $497 or less, and 50% off $498 or more, via coupon code "HOTDEAL4U". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 day ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktops
50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 50% off a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktop PCs via "SAVE50DT7010". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $140. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Gaming Desktop
$588 $929
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5675 AMD Ryzen 5 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $587.99 with free shipping. Although it was $88 less a month ago, we've rarely seen it fall under $600. (It's a low now by $52.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU
- DVD burner
- interior LED lighting
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 wks ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops
from $249
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $249. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $270. Shop Now
Tips
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops
from $229
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $229. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $280. Shop Now
Tips
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Sign In or Register