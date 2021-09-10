The coupon codes below knock the price of these already-inexpensive refurbished builds down by as much as 50%. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Apply coupon code "50DELL3420" to discount refurb Dell Precision 3420 desktops by 50%.
- Use coupon "50DELL5050" to save 50% on refurb Dell OptiPlex 5050 desktops.
- Coupon code "SAVE35SEPT21" takes an extra 35% off other desktops.
- Clearance items are excluded from these coupon offers.
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
Apply coupon code "HP21LDS5" to save $68. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and 2TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33V37AA#ABA
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $469 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on select configurations. Prices start at 209. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 3380 Kaby Lake i5 13.3" Laptop for $209 ($140 off).
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "SAVE45PREC7510" to save an extra 45% off a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Excludes clearance.
Save on multiple configurations of this series when you apply code "SAVE40LAT7490". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
