Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "MD299" cuts it to $299. Plus, free shipping applies. Features include:
  • Intel Core i7-4600U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.