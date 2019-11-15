New
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Core i7 16" Touchscreen Laptop
$364 $397
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5550 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $397. Apply code "DEAL55" to cut it to $363.70. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • HDMI
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DEAL55"
  • Expires 11/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
